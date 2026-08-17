India's Para Powerlifting Achievements Shine on Global Stage

India's para-sports scene is gaining significant momentum, marked by successful international collaborations and athlete support systems. At the forefront is Yogesh Sharma, Director of Para Athlete Development, whose initiatives have enhanced opportunities for para athletes, particularly in the field of Para Powerlifting.

Sharma's recent engagement in Russia, alongside the Indian Para Powerlifting contingent, emphasized the importance of global cooperation in para-sports development. His meetings with key figures, like Russian Paralympic Committee President Pavel Alekseevich Rozhkov, focused on athlete development and international cooperation, essential for competitive advancement.

Indian athletes showcased impressive performances at the Moscow International Para-Powerlifting Competition, securing two gold medals. This success, coupled with a strong showing at the Asia Oceania Para Powerlifting Championship in Bangkok, underlines the growing prowess of Indian athletes on the global stage, driven by continuous international exposure and development initiatives.