India's Para Powerlifting Achievements Shine on Global Stage

India's para-sports ecosystem is flourishing with strong international partnerships. Yogesh Sharma, Director of Para Athlete Development, is pivotal in enhancing opportunities for para athletes. Recent success at Moscow and Bangkok championships emphasize India's competitive growth in Para Powerlifting, highlighting the importance of global collaboration and athlete support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 12:43 IST
India's Para Powerlifting Achievements Shine on Global Stage
Yogesh Shelly Meets Russian Paralympic Committee President Pavel Alekseevich Rozhkov, Discusses Para Athlete Development and International Collaboration. Image Credit: ANI

India's para-sports scene is gaining significant momentum, marked by successful international collaborations and athlete support systems. At the forefront is Yogesh Sharma, Director of Para Athlete Development, whose initiatives have enhanced opportunities for para athletes, particularly in the field of Para Powerlifting.

Sharma's recent engagement in Russia, alongside the Indian Para Powerlifting contingent, emphasized the importance of global cooperation in para-sports development. His meetings with key figures, like Russian Paralympic Committee President Pavel Alekseevich Rozhkov, focused on athlete development and international cooperation, essential for competitive advancement.

Indian athletes showcased impressive performances at the Moscow International Para-Powerlifting Competition, securing two gold medals. This success, coupled with a strong showing at the Asia Oceania Para Powerlifting Championship in Bangkok, underlines the growing prowess of Indian athletes on the global stage, driven by continuous international exposure and development initiatives.

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