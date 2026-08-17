Navigating the EU's Anti-Deforestation Law: Challenges for Nigeria's Cocoa Farmers

Ojo Ayaninuola, a cocoa farmer in Nigeria, initially resisted EU's anti-deforestation law compliance, risking market access. The law, affecting West African exporters, mandates geolocating farms to ensure no deforestation. Compliance is costly; major exporters struggle with expenses. The law aims to counter deforestation linked to commodity imports to the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 12:30 IST
Navigating the EU's Anti-Deforestation Law: Challenges for Nigeria's Cocoa Farmers
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Small-scale cocoa farmer Ojo Ayaninuola from Akure, Nigeria, hesitated to adopt farm mapping technology, a new requirement to meet an impending EU anti-deforestation regulation.

Facing potential import access loss, Ayaninuola, along with other farmers, is compelled to comply as major exporters like Sunbeth Global warn of potential exclusions from the lucrative EU market.

Industry experts caution that the regulation, which aims to curb deforestation, might significantly impact West African cocoa exports. With costly compliance and mapping requirements, exporters like Sunbeth invest heavily, though many find passing these costs to EU buyers challenging.

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