Navigating the EU's Anti-Deforestation Law: Challenges for Nigeria's Cocoa Farmers

Small-scale cocoa farmer Ojo Ayaninuola from Akure, Nigeria, hesitated to adopt farm mapping technology, a new requirement to meet an impending EU anti-deforestation regulation.

Facing potential import access loss, Ayaninuola, along with other farmers, is compelled to comply as major exporters like Sunbeth Global warn of potential exclusions from the lucrative EU market.

Industry experts caution that the regulation, which aims to curb deforestation, might significantly impact West African cocoa exports. With costly compliance and mapping requirements, exporters like Sunbeth invest heavily, though many find passing these costs to EU buyers challenging.