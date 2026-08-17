Global One Health Action Plan Extended Through 2029

Four major international organisations have extended the One Health Joint Plan of Action through 2029, giving countries three additional years to strengthen programmes that address health threats affecting people, animals, plants and ecosystems.

The decision was agreed by the Quadripartite collaboration on One Health, comprising the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, United Nations Environment Programme, World Health Organization and World Organisation for Animal Health. The plan originally covered 2022 to 2026 and provides a common framework for countries and international partners working across sectors that are often closely connected when health threats emerge.

Keeping the framework in place through 2029 gives governments more time to plan, expand and coordinate national One Health priorities without facing a break in the global programme after 2026.

Countries Gain More Time to Build One Health Programmes

The extension is designed to give countries greater predictability when developing national programmes, while allowing governments, technical agencies and other partners to keep their work aligned at national, regional and global levels.

One Health recognises that human health cannot always be separated from the health of animals, plants and the wider environment. Disease outbreaks, food safety threats, environmental changes and other risks can move across these boundaries, making cooperation between health authorities, veterinary services, environmental agencies and other sectors an important part of prevention and response.

The extended plan will continue supporting countries in building systems capable of preventing, detecting and responding to these interconnected risks through coordinated action rather than isolated programmes.

Four Global Organisations Continue Joint Work Until 2030

The decision also fits with the Quadripartite Memorandum of Understanding renewed for 2025 to 2030, which provides a longer-term basis for cooperation between FAO, UNEP, WHO and WOAH.

Together, the renewed agreement and extended action plan will keep existing governance and implementation arrangements in place while the organisations provide technical assistance to countries, coordinate advocacy and work on mobilising resources.

The framework gives governments and partners a shared reference point for deciding where expertise, funding and technical support can have the greatest impact, while helping different sectors work towards common health priorities.

Review Will Shape the Next One Health Action Plan

The additional implementation period will also be used to examine how the plan has performed and what should change in its next phase. The Quadripartite organisations will review progress at global, regional and national levels while gathering examples of successful practices and lessons from countries already putting One Health approaches into practice.

The review will examine emerging health priorities and changes in the global environment that may require the framework to evolve. Areas where implementation can be strengthened or refined will also be identified, creating an evidence base for the programme that follows the current plan.

Extending the OH JPA through 2029 gives countries additional time to turn existing commitments into practical programmes while allowing the four organisations to assess what has worked and where gaps remain. Continued implementation at country level is also expected to support progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals under the 2030 Agenda, keeping human, animal and environmental health connected as governments prepare for future health risks.