WHO and Lions Expand Mental Health Care in Jordan and Nepal

The World Health Organization and Lions Clubs International Foundation have launched a three-year partnership to expand mental health services in Jordan and Nepal, focusing on communities where people can struggle to find counselling, treatment and other forms of professional support.

More than one billion people worldwide live with a mental health condition, while the gap between those needing treatment and those receiving it can exceed 95% in some countries, according to WHO. The new partnership, running through the end of 2028 as part of the WHO Special Initiative for Mental Health, will combine new services with efforts to reduce stigma, encourage people to seek help and improve understanding of mental well-being.

Lions Clubs International has also made mental health one of its global initiatives, giving the partnership access to its international network and local community presence.

Jordan to Expand Counselling and Hospital-Based Care

Residents of East Amman will gain additional mental health support through counselling services established in collaboration with the Friends of Cancer Patients Association. Acute secondary mental health care for children and adults will also be provided through Al Basheer Hospital.

For families already dealing with mental health conditions, accessible services can make a difference not only for the person receiving treatment but also for relatives providing everyday care. Malak Nowfal, a 28-year-old housewife and carer in Jordan, described the WHO initiative as a source of support for both her husband Fouad and herself, helping them feel less isolated while navigating his mental health needs.

Her experience also points to the role community programmes can play in changing attitudes towards mental illness, particularly when fear or misunderstanding prevents people from seeking assistance.

Nepal Plans Mental Health Support in District Hospitals

In Nepal, the partnership will establish psychosocial support and mental health corners in 10 district hospitals, bringing services closer to people who might otherwise have limited options for professional care.

Young people's mental health will receive dedicated attention through implementation of Nepal's government-endorsed National Implementation Framework on School Mental Health. Connecting support with schools could help identify difficulties earlier while giving children and young people access to appropriate guidance during important stages of their development.

Dr Mark van Ommeren, Head of WHO's Mental Health and Substance Use Unit, said collaboration between WHO and Lions demonstrates how organisations with shared goals can work together to reduce large treatment gaps.

Partnership Builds on Wider WHO Mental Health Programme

WHO's Special Initiative for Mental Health has worked since 2019 to expand community-based services while helping governments strengthen policies, legislation, medicines, data systems and emergency preparedness related to mental health.

The initiative now operates across 10 countries, where WHO says more than 90 million additional people have gained access to community-based mental health care. At least two million children and adults have received treatment for mental, neurological or substance use conditions for the first time.

Jordan and Nepal have already taken part in this broader work, including changes to rights-based policies, essential medicine lists and mental health information systems. The new partnership will build on those efforts while documenting the experiences and stories of people using the expanded services through 2028.

LCIF Chairperson A.P. Singh said Lions are working to reduce stigma, raise awareness and increase access to care, adding a community-focused network to WHO's health expertise as both organisations seek to make mental health support easier to reach.