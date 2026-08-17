West Nile Strikes Again: Netherlands Confirms First Case Since 2020

A West Nile virus infection has been detected in the Netherlands for the first time since 2020. The virus spreads through mosquito bites and can cause severe illness in a small percentage of cases. The infection likely occurred within the country's borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 14:38 IST
West Nile Strikes Again: Netherlands Confirms First Case Since 2020
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For the first time since 2020, the Netherlands has confirmed a case of West Nile virus infection, as reported by the Dutch public health institution, RIVM, on Monday. This occurrence raises concerns as the virus primarily spreads through mosquito bites and poses severe health risks to a small fraction of those infected.

With the World Health Organization issuing warnings about rising temperatures extending the reach of mosquitoes, Europe-wide cases have surged, particularly in Greece and Italy over the summer. The recently infected individual in the Netherlands displayed only mild symptoms, according to RIVM.

This health scare likely linked to domestic mosquitoes, as the individual had not traveled abroad recently, signals a potential spread within the Netherlands, RIVM adds.

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