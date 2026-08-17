Zambia's Political Tensions Spark Arrests Amid Election Unrest

In a dramatic turn of events, Zambian police arrested leading opposition figures during the nation's elections, citing threats to state security. The detentions occurred as vote counting continued, with President Hakainde Hichilema maintaining an early lead.

The elections are a litmus test for Hichilema, whose economic policies face scrutiny against a backdrop of debt recovery. Opposition leader Brian Mundubile accused the government of staging an armed raid on his residence shortly after the elections.

Authorities claimed that Mundubile was present during an armed confrontation resulting in the arrest of individuals found with military-grade weapons. Opposition parties and civil groups are decrying what they see as mounting government repression.