Weight Loss Drugs Linked to Increased Risk of Baldness in Men

A study by NYU Langone Health reveals a 7% increased risk of male pattern hair loss from weight loss drugs like Ozempic. The findings suggest a genetic connection between GLP-1 activity and androgenetic alopecia, potentially guiding future treatments and prescription practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 17:04 IST
Weight Loss Drugs Linked to Increased Risk of Baldness in Men
Representative Image (Photo/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI

Weight loss medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound may be associated with a heightened risk of male pattern hair loss, particularly in men genetically predisposed to the condition. A recent study conducted by researchers at NYU Langone Health and published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology uncovers this link.

The study identifies a genetic connection between GLP-1 activity and an increased risk of androgenetic alopecia, a hereditary form of hair loss following a specific pattern on the scalp. By examining the GLP1R gene, researchers found that genes associated with elevated GLP-1 receptor protein levels were more prevalent in men experiencing androgenetic alopecia.

Future experiments could confirm this association and aid in recognizing individuals at risk before prescribing GLP-1 drugs. The research, drawing on large genetic databases, prompts further investigation into the biological mechanisms governing this link, with implications for both men and women potentially affected by the findings.

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