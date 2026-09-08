Ebola Response in Congo Faces Obstacles Amidst Funding Shortages

The Democratic Republic of Congo's Ebola outbreak is facing significant constraints as it spreads across six provinces, including the original epicenter, Bunia. According to a World Health Organization official, essential components like trained staff, operational partners, and funding are severely lacking, hampering response efforts.

This outbreak is recorded as the country's deadliest, having claimed over 3,175 lives and infected more than 6,000 people. Efforts to scale-up response measures are underway, with nearly 1,400 treatment beds set up, but an estimated 1,600 additional beds are still needed, signaling a demand for 5,000 more health workers.

The limited pool of international organizations capable of running these essential services is partly due to funding issues, posing a risk to response plans. WHO has emphasized the need for increased donor contributions to support the $1.3 billion Ebola response plan led by the Congolese government over the next six months.