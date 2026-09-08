Ebola Epidemic in Congo: Overcoming Challenges Amid Resource Constraints

A critical shortage of trained staff, operational partners, and funding is hampering efforts to combat the spread of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The outbreak, which began in Bunia, has expanded to six provinces, necessitating decentralized treatment strategies, stated WHO officials. Congo's Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak has resulted in over 3,175 deaths and 6,000 cases, marking it as the nation's most severe epidemic.

Luca Fontana, WHO technical officer, reported that approximately 1,400 treatment beds have been established across 59 centers in a rapid scale-up effort. However, an additional 1,600 beds are needed to sufficiently manage the outbreak.