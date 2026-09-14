Health Journey: From Ebola to Innovative Treatments
The latest health updates include Ebola infections surpassing 7,000 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, AstraZeneca's breast cancer drug failing a late-stage trial, Scholar Rock's first FDA-approved therapy for muscle-wasting disease, Arizona suing L'Oreal over alleged cancer risks from hair relaxers, and major business deals in the health sector.
The Democratic Republic of Congo faces a rising health crisis as Ebola infections have surpassed 7,000, with cases now confirmed in South Ubangi, the seventh affected province.
AstraZeneca's breast cancer treatment faced a setback, failing a key goal in a late-stage trial, following its recent U.S. approval, causing stock prices to tumble.
In regulatory news, the FDA has approved Scholar Rock's innovative treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, marking a pivotal milestone for the company.
In legal developments, Arizona has initiated a lawsuit against L'Oreal, claiming the company concealed cancer risks linked to its hair relaxers, joining a wave of similar lawsuits.
In the business arena, GE HealthCare is negotiating a $1 billion deal with Sofie Biosciences, while Apollo Global Management is eyeing Johnson & Johnson's orthopedics unit in a potential $20 billion acquisition.
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