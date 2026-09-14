Sweden's Election: Opposition Bloc Narrowly Takes Lead

Sweden's centre-left opposition bloc, led by Social Democrats leader Magdalena Andersson, is projected to secure a one-seat majority in the nation's parliamentary elections. They are expected to win 175 seats in the 349-seat parliament, narrowly surpassing the right-wing bloc, which is expected to secure 174 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 02:50 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 02:50 IST
Sweden's Election: Opposition Bloc Narrowly Takes Lead

In a closely watched election, Sweden's centre-left opposition bloc is poised to achieve a slender victory, according to projections released by the election authority. Heading towards a narrow one-seat lead, the bloc, guided by Social Democrats leader Magdalena Andersson, is anticipated to capture 175 seats in Sweden's 349-seat parliament.

The data, reflecting returns from 4,853 of Sweden's 6,312 election districts, confirms the challengers' slight edge over the currently governing right-wing bloc, predicted to secure 174 seats.

This result underscores the unpredictable nature of Swedish politics, where tight margins reflect a deeply divided electorate grappling with key national issues.

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