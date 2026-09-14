North Korea's Show of Strength: Live-Fire Drill and Missile Tests

North Korea conducted a major live-fire drill to test the capabilities of its long-range artillery and missile units, as reported by state media KCNA on Monday.

The drill, described as a "joint firepower attack drill," took place on Saturday and involved five army units. It featured various weapon systems, including attack drones, tactical cruise missiles, tactical ballistic missiles, and large-caliber multiple rocket launchers.

According to KCNA, the exercise was intended to boost troop morale and enhance their ability to "completely collapse the enemy." In response, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff noted that North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea off its east coast, prompting a coordinated military exercise with South Korea, Japan, and the United States.