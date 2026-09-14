Sweden's Parliamentary Power Struggle: A Dead Heat Election

Sweden's parliamentary election has resulted in a stalemate, as initial counts show Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's right-wing bloc neck and neck with the centre-left opposition led by Magdalena Andersson. According to SVT projections, more than half of the districts have been counted, indicating a razor-thin majority for the opposition with 175 seats against 174 for Kristersson's camp.

The election outcome might not significantly alter Sweden's pro-Western stance, but it could redefine the Nordic country's approach to immigration, moving further away from liberal policies. The final results remain uncertain, as overseas ballots are still being counted, and a clear winner may not emerge for several days.

A controversial aspect of this election is Kristersson's willingness to include the Sweden Democrats in his government, a party with origins linked to the far-right fringe. This has caused a divide among Swedish voters. The race remains close with both sides hopeful as the European far-right closely watches Sweden's political landscape.