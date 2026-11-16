A Century After Insulin’s Discovery: WHO's Type 1 Diabetes Guidelines Call for Wider Access

More than a century after insulin was discovered, many people with type 1 diabetes still struggle to get the medicine and everyday care that keep them alive. The World Health Organization has released its first guidelines on diagnosing and managing type 1 diabetes in adults to help countries address these gaps. Released to mark World Diabetes Day 2026, the recommendations cover care across all settings, including places with limited resources and communities facing emergencies or humanitarian crises.

Type 1 diabetes is a lifelong condition in which the body does not produce enough insulin, leaving people dependent on daily insulin treatment to survive. Around 9.5 million people were living with the condition worldwide in 2025, with another 500,000 people diagnosed during the same year. Its association with childhood can overshadow the growing number of adults affected, making recognition and appropriate care for adults an important part of the response.

Dr Søren Brostrøm, WHO Director of Noncommunicable Diseases and Mental Health, described the continuing lack of affordable, high-quality insulin as a serious gap in access to lifesaving treatment. The distance between a discovery made more than 100 years ago and the care available to people who depend on it today. The new guidance gives countries evidence-based recommendations for providing the best possible care, including when resources are scarce or health services have been disrupted.

Insulin treatment that fits people's daily needs

WHO recommends insulin injections several times a day for people with type 1 diabetes, with doses adjusted according to their blood glucose levels. Human insulin, a manufactured medicine that works like the insulin the body naturally produces, is an appropriate and effective treatment option. Other types of insulin can be used when needed, with the recommendations giving health services a basis for supporting people across different care settings.

Regular blood glucose monitoring is another central part of the guidance, helping people and their care teams make informed treatment decisions. Clinic care can include a blood test showing average blood glucose over the previous few months, and home monitoring can use finger-prick tests or a continuous glucose monitor with a small sensor worn on the skin. Urine glucose testing can be considered in settings where blood glucose testing is unavailable, giving services an option when access to testing is limited.

Turning recommendations into care people can access

The guidelines support WHO's targets for everyone with type 1 diabetes to have access to affordable insulin treatment and blood glucose self-monitoring by 2030. WHO will help countries put the recommendations into practice through practical tools and guidance for tracking progress in diabetes care. Countries are encouraged to involve people living with type 1 diabetes in designing, delivering and evaluating programmes, so their everyday experiences help shape the services they use.

Early action carries a message for everyone with diabetes

World Diabetes Day 2026 focuses on "Early action on diabetes", bringing attention to the need to identify the condition and provide care before serious complications develop. Diabetes can cause blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke and lower-limb amputation, making timely diagnosis and continuing treatment essential parts of care. The global burden has more than quadrupled since 1990, with 830 million people living with diabetes in 2022, most of them with type 2 diabetes.

More than 40% of people with diabetes are unaware they have the condition, leaving a large share of those affected without a diagnosis. That gap gives the call for early action particular urgency, because people cannot receive appropriate diabetes care without knowing they need it. For people with type 1 diabetes, access to daily insulin and ongoing monitoring remains fundamental to survival and must be supported by services they can reach and afford.