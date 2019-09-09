Delhi govt asks food safety officers to aware people on Anemia Mukt Bharat, health eating

The Delhi government has ordered food safety officers to visit women's hostels here to spread awareness about healthy eating and 'Anemia Mukt Bharat', a Centre-run programme free India of anaemia. The government has asked the officers to submit a daily report on their visits.

The order in this regard was issued by the food safety department last week and it stated that "all the food safety officers are directed to visit women and girl hostels in their districts concerned of NCT of Delhi for creating awareness about hygienic, safe and wholesome, and also Anemia Mukt Bharat." "FSOs will submit daily report of places visited and their experience/observation about each such place...," it said.

The initiatives are under 'Mission Sehatmand Delhi' and its motto is 'eat right, eat safe & eat healthy'.

