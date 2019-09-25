Helsinn and Mundipharma China Pharmaceutical jointly announce NMPA's approval of the oral formulation of Akynzeo(R) in China

Helsinn, a Swiss pharmaceutical group focused on building quality cancer care products, and Mundipharma China Pharmaceutical, the market leader in pain management, today jointly announce that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved the oral formulation of Akynzeo® for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) in China.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mundipharma China Pharmaceutical has exclusive marketing, promotion and sale rights for the oral formulation of Akynzeo® in China. Helsinn will be responsible for supplying the drug to Mundipharma and co-detailing the product in Shanghai while retaining all international development rights, including clinical development activities.

Riccardo Braglia, Helsinn Group Vice Chairman and CEO commented: "Lack of control of CINV is a problem despite the availability of several antiemetics. We are pleased that Akynzeo® that targets two CINV critical pathways in a single dose will help patients and their families also in China

"We are also very pleased to be working in partnership with Mundipharma Pharmaceutical. Their expert knowledge and network in China will be invaluable as we begin to market Akynzeo® in this strategically important region."

Peter Wang, CEO of Mundipharma Pharmaceutical Greater China commented: "Today's announcement will be welcomed by Chinese cancer patients, who are undergoing chemotherapy while having to fight against CINV, as well as caregivers. It is also an important extension of Mundipharma China's portfolio. We look forward to continuing to partner with Helsinn to bring more high-quality cancer supportive care products to millions of Chinese cancer patients in the near future, in line with our vision of 'Bring more to life."

About Akynzeo® in China

Akynzeo® capsule (300 mg netupitant/0.5 mg palonosetron) was approved on Aug 2th, 2019 in China and is indicated in adults for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy, and prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy.

About the Helsinn Group

Helsinn is a privately owned pharmaceutical group with an extensive portfolio of marketed cancer care products and a robust drug development pipeline. Since 1976, Helsinn has been improving the everyday lives of patients, guided by core family values of respect, integrity and quality. The Group works across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices and nutritional supplements and has expertise in research, development, manufacture and the commercialization of therapeutic and supportive care products for cancer, pain and inflammation and gastroenterology. In 2016, Helsinn created the Helsinn Investment Fund to support early-stage investment opportunities in areas of unmet patient need. The company is headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, with operating subsidiaries in Switzerland, Ireland, the U.S., Monaco and China, as well as a product presence in approximately 190 countries globally.

To learn more about Helsinn Group please visit www.helsinn.com

About Mundipharma China Pharmaceutical

Mundipharma China Pharmaceutical was established in the year of 1993 and has been dedicated to the organic growth of the pain segment in China for decades. "Bring More to Life" is our aspiration; caring for lives and serving the society is our social responsibilities. Innovation, patient-centric, and entrepreneurship are in our DNAs.

In the future, Mundipharma China will continue to explore in pain management field and expand its business into new fields, including CINV, transplantation immunology, oncology, respiratory, and etc. We'll make unremitting efforts to providing innovative products and fulfilling our social responsibilities, ultimately to realize our vision of "Bring More to Life".

For more information, please refer to: http://www.mundipharma.com.cn

