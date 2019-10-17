Health Horizons Sheds Light on the Scientific Facts Behind the Benefits of Hemp

Hemp is currently all over the internet. Several social media influencers and food bloggers now proudly mention hemp as an ingredient in their recipes. There is still some awareness required about Hemp so as to allow the customers a better understanding of the product and make an educated purchase. According to this detailed article by The Verge, Social Media channels have shadow-banned some hemp and CBD based products and ads.

In view of all this confusion, Health Horizons - a Delhi based start-up that launched its first line of ayurvedic hemp soaps late last year, has taken on the job to bust the myths and shed some light on the truth.

The foremost thing that the company wants to bring attention to is that even though the hemp plant belongs to the Cannabis family, it does not have the same psychedelic effect on the human mind. It is not the same as marijuana. Hemp seeds contain very less amount of THC (only 0.03%). So, there is no chance a person will get high by consuming or applying hemp-based products. In fact, hemp-based products such as those manufactured by the Health Horizons have healing and nourishing qualities for the body (skincare products) as well as the brain (hemp seed products).

Rohit Shah, Director of the Health Horizons, answers some of the most asked questions. He said, "Even Vedas mention cannabis as one of the sacred plants. It is interesting how people hear cannabis and jump to marijuana. Cannabis is not just marijuana. Cannabis is a plant family name. Now, as far as hemp is concerned, our ancestors swore by its use in day-to-day life, and just like many of our old customs, the use and benefits of hemp have a scientific basis."

So, how does hemp help promote healthy hair and skin?

Hemp seed oil is full of fatty amino acids and proteins essential for healthy growth of hair, skin, and nails. It has been tested and proved that hemp oil moisturizes and thus decreases dryness related problems, such as itching or rashes.

In addition to this, hemp oil works as a good anti-aging agent, thanks to its sublime anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties.

Does it really regulate the immune system and brain development?

Yes, Hemp seed extracts are full of compounds like DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid) and essential fatty acids. These compounds are known well for their anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-damage properties.

As per an American survey, Omega-3 intake is critical during pregnancy as it is vital for retinal and brain development. Using hemp oil can aid in fulfilling this requirement, thereby improving the infant's eye-sight and cognitive abilities. This is because hemp oil is a good source of DHA, which is essential for the development of retina and the brain. It also helps combat certain neurological conditions, such as Seizures, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

What effect does hemp have on the heart?

Hemp seeds are rich in Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids and amino acid arginine, which aids in the production of nitric oxide in the body. These compounds help keep the blood vessels in good shape. This further helps in keeping a check on blood pressure and the general health of the heart; hence reducing the risk of heart failure and diseases like arrhythmia.

How does Hemp help combat joint pain, stress, and anxiety?

It is very common for aged folks to have joint related problems, including pain, inflammation and rheumatoid arthritis. Since hemp seed extracts consist of plenty of fibres, minerals and proteins, it promotes good health of the muscles and tissues. Its anti-inflammatory property is also effective in reducing the risk of certain auto-immune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis.

The magnesium present in the hemp seeds support the neurotransmitter functioning of the brain. The amino acids aid in the production of proteins along with regulation of hormones. The vitamin B in the seeds boosts the metabolism, which also monitors the balanced production of stress hormones in the body.

