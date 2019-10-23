S.Korea urges public to stop using liquid e-cigarettes

South Korea's health minister said on Wednesday he "strongly advised" the public to stop using liquid e-cigarettes amid a global backlash against vaping over growing health concerns.

The warning comes after the latest move in countries around the world pulling electronic cigarettes from markets as vaping faces increased scrutiny.

The United States this month said it plans to ban all flavoured e-cigarette products, citing an alarming growth in teenage use of the products.

