International Development News
Development News Edition

VP calls for developing new, long-lasting vaccine to combat TB

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 22:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 22:42 IST
VP calls for developing new, long-lasting vaccine to combat TB
Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday called for developing a new and long-lasting vaccine to combat Tuberculosis, one of the top 10 causes of deaths worldwide in 2018. He said he had been told that the effect of the BCG vaccine now being administered does not last for many years, and so there was an absolute need for a booster vaccine or a new vaccine that is effective and long-lasting.

Naidu said he was happy to note that the union government has begun trials to test new candidate vaccines. Addressing the 50th Union World Conference on Lung Health here, he quoted a World Health Organization report, which said TB was one of the top 10 causes of deaths worldwide in 2018.

In 2018, there were an estimated 10 (9.0 to 11.1) million new TB cases worldwide, of which 1.1 million were children, he said. "India is among eight countries that accounted for 66 percent of new cases-- China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, and South Africa are the others," he said.

However, TB treatment saved around 58 million lives globally between 2000 and 2018 and the TB mortality rate fell by 42 percent during the period. He noted that the union government was at the forefront of global action to end the disease and was adopting a multi-sectoral and community-led approach to eliminate TB in the country by 2025.

Naidu said initiatives like the Revised National TB Control Program had brought down TB incidence in India at an annual rate of 1.7 percent, but added that it was a matter of concern that around 5.5 lakh cases went unreported last year. He said the private sector must not only step up its efforts to achieve the goal of eliminating TB but actively collaborate with the government in this regard.

On its part, the center was making all efforts, ably supported by various states, to ensure affordable health care for all and bring down costs of TB diagnosis and treatment. He noted that the Health and Family Welfare Ministry has launched a National Prevalence Survey to estimate the prevalence of tuberculosis at national and sub-national levels.

The Government has had some success during the last one year in case finding, drug resistance surveys and providing nutritional support to TB patients, he said. Calling for addressing various causes that spread TB, including poverty and overcrowding, Naidu said prevention was the most effective to control its spread and that more efforts were needed in that direction.

The Conference gave a call to end Tuberculosis, which, it said, was responsible for killing some 1.5 million people each year. "Ending the TB emergency starts right here in India," said Jose Luis Castro, Executive Director of The International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease (The Union), convenor of the Union World Conference, which is being held for the first time in India in half a century.

Ren Minghui, Assistant Director-General of WHO, said WHO's Global TB Report launched recently shows that countries are making significant progress. About seven million people were reported to have been reached with quality TB care in 2018, up from the number of people in 2017, he told reporters.

India was leading the way and is one of the biggest contributors to the success, along with others, he said. A message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reiterating the government's commitment to eradicate TB by 2025, five years ahead of the global target of 2030, was read out on the occasion by the organizers.

"In India, TB affects people's lives more than any communicable disease. We are committed to getting rid of TB by 2025, five years ahead of the global target of 2030. The National Strategic Plan to Eradicate TB has been made fully operational," he said. Stressing the crucial role of doctors and workers for eradication TB, he said the doctors, nurses, health workers, and other stakeholders must make more people aware of the need to diagnose and treat TB.

Patients who get cured and overcome TB must also be actively involved in inspiring others to fight the disease successfully, Modi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

NCP stages demonstration against Patil's saree distribution

The NCP on Wednesday accused Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil of influencing the voters by distributing sarees to women in Kothrud constituency, from where he won the just-concluded Assembly election. Patil won from Kothrud by defeat...

Speeding truck kills eight in UP's Bareilly

At least eight people lost their lives while four sustained injuries in an accident with a speeding truck here on Wednesday, police said. Superintendent of Police Rural Sansar Singh said the truck first hit a motorcycle, which caught fire.T...

UPDATE 6-Boeing CEO pummeled on compensation, 737 MAX flaws at U.S. hearing

Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg was repeatedly hammered by U.S. lawmakers at a hearing on Wednesday over his compensation and key mistakes in the development of the 737 MAX that he newly acknowledged, in the wake of deadly crash...

Elections to ICC postponed due to 'administrative reasons': JNU

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday said the elections to the Internal Complaints Committee have been postponed due to administrative reasons. However, the universitys students union condemned the move saying the elections were pos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019