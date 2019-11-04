Health News Roundup: China gives conditional OK to its first self-developed Alzheimer's drug
China gives conditional OK to its first self-developed Alzheimer's drug
China has granted conditional approval to its first self-developed treatment for Alzheimer's disease, a move that may point to revived opportunities in a therapeutic area where drugmakers have burned billions of dollars without yielding a validated new drug. Oligomannate, which uses extract from marine brown algae as raw material, received a conditional green light to treat mild-to-moderate level AD, the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) said in a statement on its website late on Saturday.
