International Development News
Development News Edition

Health News Roundup: US measles outbreak; Roche sets sights on Novartis, Biogen and more

Health News Roundup: US measles outbreak; Roche sets sights on Novartis, Biogen and more
Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

South Korea bans liquid e-cigarettes on army bases

The South Korean Army has banned the use and possession of liquid e-cigarettes on its bases for health reasons, the military said on Monday, following a government warning for people to stop using the devices. South Korea has a large military of nearly 600,000 soldiers, primarily conscripted men, and the Army makes up the largest portion with 464,000. While the rate is declining, South Korean men are among the heaviest smokers in the world.

U.S. records one new case in measles outbreak

One new case of measles was reported this weekend in the United States, with the country suffering its worst outbreak of the highly contagious and sometimes deadly disease in close-to three decades. The measles case was confirmed on Saturday in an unvaccinated resident of the southeastern U.S. state of Georgia, according to the state's health department.

Roche sets sights on Novartis, Biogen as SMA trial hits target

Roche's bid to rival Biogen and Novartis in treating spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) got a lift on Monday when the Swiss drugmaker said its drug risdiplam improved motor function of patients in a key study. Roche, which plans to seek approval for the investigational medicine this year, said its SUNFISH trial demonstrated statistically significant improvements in patients aged 2-25 years with Type 2 or 3 SMA, compared to a placebo.

FDA rejects Lipocine's testosterone drug for third time

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday declined to approve Lipocine Inc's oral drug to treat a condition that results in lower production of male sex hormones for the third time, sending the drug developer's shares down 34%. The company said a letter from the regulator indicated the application could not be approved in its present form as Lipocine's trial did not meet three secondary goals that were designed to assess if higher levels of testosterone in patients could raise safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Shiv Sena has not yet received letters of support from

Shiv Sena has not yet received letters of support fromCongress and NCP, claim BJP sources....

Athletics-CAS confirms Salazar appeal against four-year ban

American Alberto Salazar, who has coached some of the worlds top distance runners, has appealed against his four-year ban for doping violations, the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said Monday. Salazar was given a four-year ban by the U....

US STOCKS-Wall Street set for weak open as Trump, Hong Kong sour mood

Wall Streets main indexes were set to retreat at the open on Monday as comments by President Donald Trump dampened expectations around a U.S.-China trade deal, while escalating violence in Hong Kong added to investor worries. Hopes of a pha...

Mexico says Bolivia suffered "coup" due to military's role in events

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday that his government viewed Sundays events in Bolivia as a coup because the Bolivian military had broken with the constitutional order by pressing the South American countrys president t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019