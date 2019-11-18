International Development News
Development News Edition

The Prognosis for MS is Changing Due to Advancements in Treatment and Awareness, Yet Access to Care is Top of Mind for Global Neurologists

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 19:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 19:55 IST
The Prognosis for MS is Changing Due to Advancements in Treatment and Awareness, Yet Access to Care is Top of Mind for Global Neurologists

World Federation of Neurology: Are regulators keeping up with new treatments and management strategies that can greatly improve the lives of patients with multiple sclerosis (MS)? That question is being debated following the unveiling of significant clinical advances in the diagnostic criteria and treatment of MS at the XXIV World Congress of Neurology (WCN 2019) in Dubai, UAE.

"Few neurological conditions have seen advancements like that in the study of MS," says Professor Alan Thompson, FMedSci, FRCP, FRCPI, Chair SSC of the International Progressive Alliance. "MS has gone from being an untreatable condition to being a manageable disease which is an extraordinary story of achievement, but there is still a long way to go."

MS affects an estimated 2.3 million people around the world, and research shows that access to quality treatment is vital in altering the progression of the disease, especially during the inflammatory part of the disease.

On a global level, there is a concerning gap between the results of clinical trials and regulators' approval of advanced therapies, leaving some patients without access to the most effective options.

In fact, therapeutic lags have resulted in entire regions where MS patients will be disabled for longer, due to restrictions or lags in regulatory approvals that restrict doctors from prescribing treatments with the best outcomes.

"The understanding of the disease and disease phenotypes are changing," said Prof. Bill Carroll, president of the World Federation of Neurology (WFN) and neurologist at the Department of Neurology and Neurophysiology at the Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in Perth, Western Australia. "We have found that drugs do modify the disease, and the underlying disease process matches poorly with these outdated clinical phenotypes."

To see improved developments in MS treatment and diagnosis, global awareness and advocacy are in order. "International initiatives and awareness will help unlock greater funding for MS research and lead to more effective treatments," says Prof. Thompson.

"Our patients should be the number one priority, and it's time for neurologists and MS physicians to adopt the approach that they should consider prescribing what is most appropriate for their patients today, despite what restrictions may have put in place yesterday by regulators," said Prof. Carroll.

WCN 2019, hosted by the World Federation of Neurology, brought together leaders in neurology to present new research, hold educational sessions and inspire action on topics ranging from MS and migraine to epilepsy and climate change.

About the World Federation of Neurology
The World Federation of Neurology represents 120 member neurological societies around the globe to foster quality neurology and brain health worldwide by promoting neurological education and training with an emphasis on under-resourced areas of the world. WFN supports the spread of accurate research and clinical information in the pursuit of improvements in the field of neurology. With support from member organizations around the globe, WFN unites the world to allow patients greater access to brain health. For more information, please visit the WCN 2019 web site at www.wfneurology.org or by searching using the tag #WCN2019.

Media Contact
Yakkety Yak Contact:
Ashley Logan, Yakkety Yak LLC
press@yakketyyak.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1013533/WFN_Logo.jpg

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat: 4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Kutch district

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted parts of Kutch district of Gujarat on Monday evening, but there was no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said. The earthquake of 4.3 magnitudes was recorded at 701 pm with its epic...

UPDATE 2-Head of Vatican financial regulator leaves job weeks after police raids

The Vatican said on Monday the head of its financial regulator would leave, weeks after unprecedented police raids on his organisation and another key arm of the Catholic Churchs bureaucracy. Rene Bruelhart, a 47-year-old Swiss lawyer, told...

AP govt makes key changes to its energy policies

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday made several key changes to its policies on solar, wind and hybrid power, primarily withdrawing the facility for energy banking and drawal that was purportedly causing a huge financial drain on the po...

HC tells Labour Commissioner to take a call on bus strike

The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Labour Commissioner to decide within two weeks whether the stir by the state-run transport corporation employees should be referred to the Labour Court or not. The High Court was hearing a pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019