Chandigarh: Govt hospital orders probe into death of 12-year-old boy after family alleges negligence

Authorities at the PGIMER here have set up a five-member committee to look into the allegations of medical negligence in the treatment of a 12-year-old boy, who died at the hospital on November 18, officials said on Tuesday. Sonu was referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Saturday from a hospital in Mohali. He was suffering from fever, they said.

The boy's family, which hails from Muradabad in Uttar Pradesh and is currently living in Punjab's Zirakpur town, told reporters that a "wrong injection" administered to the child led to his death on Monday. The boy's parents, who work as daily wagers, submitted a medical negligence complaint to the office of the hospital director.

"Sonu died after a nurse in the emergency ward administered an injection to him on Sunday afternoon," R P Singh, the boy's brother-in-law, told reporters at the hospital. "He had been vomiting and was referred to PGIMER from a hospital in Mohali where we took him first. He was stable after we brought him to PGI three days ago. However, as soon as the nurse administered the injection, his condition worsened and he died later," Singh said.

PGIMER director Prof Jagat Ram said when the boy's family approached him on Monday, he immediately ordered that a post-mortem be conducted. Later, a five-member committee was constituted. It comprises of doctors from paediatrics, internal medicine, nephrology and forensic departments and a member of the hospital administration, he said.

"The committee will find out what the prescription was and which injection was given to the child and if there was any reaction," he said. Ram said the committee members will also speak to the nurses and the doctors who were on duty.

"Based on the committee's report, we will see if there was any negligence and accordingly we will take action," he told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)