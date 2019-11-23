International Development News
Development News Edition

Scientists discover tiny devices to detect cancer!

Researchers have developed a new cancer-detecting tool, which uses tiny circuits made up of DNA to identify cancer cells by the molecular signatures on their surface.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 19:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 19:20 IST
Scientists discover tiny devices to detect cancer!
DNA circuits require testing in more realistic conditions to make sure they still flag the right cells.. Image Credit: ANI

Researchers have developed a new cancer-detecting tool, which uses tiny circuits made up of DNA to identify cancer cells by the molecular signatures on their surface. Duke University researchers fashioned the simple circuits from interacting strands of synthetic DNA that are tens of thousands of times finer than a human hair.

Unlike the circuits in a computer, these circuits work by attaching to the outside of a cell and analysing it for proteins found in greater numbers on some cell types than others. If a circuit finds its targets, it labels the cell with a tiny light-up tag. Because the devices distinguish cell types with higher specificity than previous methods, the researchers hope their work might improve diagnosis, and give cancer therapies better aim.

A team led by Duke computer scientist John Reif and his former PhD student Tianqi Song described their approach in a recent issue of the Journal of the American Chemical Society. Similar techniques have been used previously to detect cancer, but they're more prone to false alarms, misidentifications that occur when mixtures of cells sport one or more of the proteins a DNA circuit is designed to screen for, but no single cell type has them all.

For every cancer cell that is correctly detected using current methods, some fraction of healthy cells also get mislabelled as possibly cancerous when they're not. Each type of cancer cell has a characteristic set of cell membrane proteins on its cell surface. To cut down on cases of mistaken identity, the Duke team designed a DNA circuit that must latch onto that specific combination of proteins on the same cell to work.

As a result, they're much less likely to flag the wrong cells, Reif said. The technology could be used as a screening tool to help rule out cancer, which could mean fewer unnecessary follow-ups, or to develop more targeted cancer treatments with fewer side effects.

To look for cancer, the circuit components are mixed with a person's cells in the lab. If any cells are studded with the right combination of proteins, the complete circuit will attach. Adding a strand of 'initiator' DNA, then causes one of the hairpins to open, which in turn triggers another in a chain reaction until the last hairpin in the circuit is opened and the cell lights up. Test runs of the device in test tubes in Reif's lab showed it can be used to detect leukaemia cells and to distinguish them from other types of cancer within a matter of hours, just by the strength of their glow.

The devices can easily be reconfigured to detect different cell surface proteins by replacing the tether strands, the researchers say. In the future, Reif plans to make the DNA circuits to release a small molecule that alerts the body's immune system to attack the cancer cell. The technology isn't ready for prime time yet. The researchers say their DNA circuits require testing in more realistic conditions to make sure they still flag the right cells.

But it's a promising step toward ensuring that cancer screens and therapies zero in on the right culprits. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong combine file plea in SC seeking quashing of Maha Guv's decision to swear-in Fadnavis as CM

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine on Saturday night filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the Maharashtra governors decision to swear-in BJPs Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister and demanded an immediate floor test to a...

Shiv Sena-Cong-NCP will form government in Maha: Malik. PTI

Shiv Sena-Cong-NCP will form government in Maha Malik....

Trial to select Indian karate team for South Asian Games cancelled after organisers refuse entry

Indias entries in archery, taekwondo and karate have been declined by the organisers of the South Asian Games to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal, next month. The decision of the organisers was communicated to the Indian Olympic Association on S...

Man dies after entering manhole in Delhi

A 35-year-old man died and three others lost consciousness after they entered a sewer to clean it in northwest Delhis Shakurpur on Saturday, police said, claiming that the work was being carried out by a PWD contractor. Meanwhile, a govern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019