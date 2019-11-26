International Development News
Development News Edition

Ailing Nawaz Sharif to undergo cardiac catheterisation, angioplasty in London: reports

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 16:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 16:17 IST
Ailing Nawaz Sharif to undergo cardiac catheterisation, angioplasty in London: reports

Pakistan's ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was last week allowed to go to London for medical treatment for multiple diseases, will undergo an advanced cardiac test to be followed by a non-surgical heart procedure, media reports said on Tuesday. Sharif, 69, left for London on November 19 in an air ambulance for medical treatment after the Lahore High Court allowed him to travel abroad for four weeks.

Doctors examining Sharif have recommended Sharif for cardiac catheterisation before a possible coronary angioplasty, a non-surgical procedure that improves blood flow to the heart, the Express Tribune reported. According to Dr Adnan Khan, Sharif's personal physician who is in London, the former prime minister visited Prof Simon Redwood, a Cardiovascular Interventionist at the London Bridge Hospital on Monday.

"Nawaz Sharif was evaluated and assessed by Prof Redwood. He has recommended Cardiac Catheterisation for a possible Percutaneous coronary intervention once the haematology & nephrology experts medically allow the invasive procedure," Khan tweeted. Cardiac catheterisation is an invasive diagnostic procedure that provides important information about the structure and function of the heart. It usually involves taking X-rays of the heart's arteries (coronary arteries) using a technique called coronary angiography or arteriography.

Sharif’s visit to London Bridge Hospital is one in a series of hospital visits made by him since he arrived in London, the Dawn News reported. "Sharif and members of his family have consulted with several doctors, including those who specialise in cardiac issues and immune disorders," the paper reported.

The three-time prime minister has been diagnosed with an immune system disorder and doctors in Pakistan recommended that he should go abroad for treatment as his condition continued to deteriorate despite best possible care in the country. The former Pakistani premier was sentenced to seven years in prison in a corruption case in December last year. Since he was granted bail last month on medical grounds, his party and family members worked hard to get his name removed from a travel ban list to allow him to seek treatment aborad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark offers to lead NATO training mission in Iraq from 2021

Denmark offered to take over Canadas leadership of NATOs non-combat training mission in Iraq from the end of 2020 until mid-2022, the Danish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.With the contribution we will be able to deliver an...

Rupee spurts 24 paise to 71.50 against US dollar

The Indian rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 24 paise to close at 71.50 against the US dollar, buoyed by persistent foreign fund inflows and hopes about US-China trade logjam breakthrough. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee o...

HMSI resumes work at Manesar plant with permanent staff; contractual workers continues with protest

Honda Motorcycle Scooter India HMSI on Tuesday said it has commenced operations at its Manesar plant with permanent employees joining the work though the sacked contractual employees continued with their protest at the site. The Japanese t...

Malaysian court frees Australian grandmother in drug case

Putrajaya, Nov 26 AP An Australian grandmother escaped the death penalty and was released Tuesday after Malaysias top court acquitted her of drug trafficking, a rare ruling that could bolster calls for an end to capital punishment in the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019