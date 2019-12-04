Left Menu
Development News Edition

Changing eating pattern could help manage diabetes better than insulin injections

People diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes take insulin injections to regulate the movement of sugar into the liver, muscles and fat cells, but this way they are increasing the risk of weight gain and the loss of control of blood sugar levels. So, is there another way to treat diabetes? Yes.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 12:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 12:58 IST
Changing eating pattern could help manage diabetes better than insulin injections
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

People diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes take insulin injections to regulate the movement of sugar into the liver, muscles and fat cells, but this way they are increasing the risk of weight gain and the loss of control of blood sugar levels. So, is there another way to treat diabetes? Yes. Consuming a starch-rich breakfast early in the day coupled with light dinner can work as a great insulin injection replacement.

The injections not only contribute to weight but trigger a vicious cycle of higher insulin doses, a higher incidence of cardiovascular disease and other complications, a study published in the journal Diabetes Care stated. "The traditional diabetic diet specifies six small meals spread throughout the day. But our research proposes shifting the starch-rich calories to the early hours of the day. This produces a glucose balance and improved glycemic control among type 2 diabetics," explained lead author Prof. Daniela Jakubowicz of TAU's Sackler Faculty of Medicine and Wolfson Medical Center's Diabetes Unit.

"We believe through this it will be possible for diabetics to significantly reduce or even stop the injections of insulin, and most of antidiabetic medications, to achieve excellent control of glucose levels," Jakubowicz added. According to the new research, our metabolism and biological clock are optimized for eating in the morning and for fasting during the evening and night, when we are supposed to be asleep.

"But the usual diet recommended for type 2 diabetes consists of several small meals evenly distributed throughout the day -- for example, three meals and three snacks daily, including a snack before going to sleep to prevent a drop in sugar levels during the night. But the '6M-diet,' as this is called, has not been effective for sugar control, so diabetics require additional medication and insulin," Prof. Jakubowicz noted. Researchers studied 29 type 2 diabetes participants and compared a new "3M-diet," more in alignment with our biological clock, with a control group on the traditional 6M-diet.

The experimental 3M-diet comprises a meal of bread, fruits and sweets in the early hours of the morning; a substantial lunch; and a small dinner specifically lacking starches, sweets and fruits. The group on the traditional 6M-diet did not lose weight and did not experience any improvement of sugar levels, requiring an increase in medication and insulin doses. But the group on the 3M-diet not only lost weight but also experienced substantially improved sugar levels.

"Their need for diabetic medication, especially for insulin doses, dipped substantially. Some were even able to stop using insulin altogether," added Prof. Jakubowicz. "This suggests that the 3M-diet is not only more effective in controlling diabetes. It may also prevent many other complications such as cardiovascular disease, aging and cancer, which are all regulated by the biological clock genes," the lead author opined. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • M

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Six dead in Afghanistan after gun attack on Japanese NGO vehicle - officials

Six people including the head of a Japanese NGO were killed on Wednesday after unknown gunmen attacked their vehicle in Jalalabad, the capital city of Afghanistans eastern Nangarhar province, officials said. The gunmen fled the scene and no...

Krystal D'souza to make her Bollywood debut with 'Chehre'

Popular television star Krystal Dsouza is all set to make her silver screen debut with the upcoming film Chehre starring Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan. The film directed by Rumi Jaffery is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and S...

HC rejects Choksi's plea to stay case against him in spl court

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused to stay a special courts proceedings to declare diamond businessmen Mehul Choksi, an accused in the USD 2 billion PNB fraud case, a fugitive economic offender. The Enforcement Directorate, which i...

Study explores relationship between obesity and gum disease

A new study explores how the most common non-communicable diseases, Obesity and gum periodontal might be related to each other. It also highlights the effect of obesity on non-surgical periodontal care. The study was published in British De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019