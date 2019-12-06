Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stress in early life extends lifespan in worms: Study

Researchers at the University of Michigan in the US have discovered that oxidative stress experienced early in life increases subsequent stress resistance later in life.

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 16:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 12:02 IST
Stress in early life extends lifespan in worms: Study
Image Credit: Pixabay

Some stress at a young age may actually lead to a longer life, according to a study conducted in worms. Researchers at the University of Michigan in the US have discovered that oxidative stress experienced early in life increases subsequent stress resistance later in life.

Oxidative stress happens when cells produce more oxidants and free radicals than they can deal with. It is part of the ageing process, but can also arise from stressful conditions such as exercise and calorie restriction, according to the study published in the journal Nature.

Examining a type of roundworm called C. elegans, the scientists found that worms that produced more oxidants during development lived longer than those that produced fewer oxidants. Researchers have long wondered what determines variability in lifespan, said Ursula Jakob, a professor at University of Michigan.

"One part of that is genetics: If your parents are long-lived, you have a good chance for living longer as well. Environment is another part," the researchers said. That other stochastic -- or random -- factors might be involved becomes clear in the case of C. elegans, they said.

"If lifespan was determined solely by genes and environment, we would expect that genetically identical worms grown on the same petri dish would all drop dead at about the same time. "But this is not at all what happens. Some worms live only three days while others are still happily moving around after 20 days," Jakob said.

The researchers discovered that during development, C. elegans worms varied substantially in the amount of reactive oxygen species they produce. Reactive oxygen species, or ROS, are oxidants that every air-breathing organism produces.

ROS are closely associated with ageing: the oxidative damage they elicit are what many anti-ageing creams claim to combat. The researchers discovered that instead of having a shorter lifespan, worms that produced more ROS during development actually lived longer.

"Experiencing stress at this early point in life may make you better able to fight stress you might encounter later in life," said Daphne Bazopoulou, a postdoctoral researcher and lead author of the paper. When the researchers exposed the whole population of juvenile worms to external ROS during development, the average lifespan of the entire population increased.

Though the researchers don't know yet what triggers the oxidative stress event during development, they were able to determine what processes enhanced the lifespan of these worms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Exim Bank provides USD 500 mn credit to Bangladesh for defence procurement

India has provided USD 500 million Rs 3,561 crore line of credit to Bangladesh for defence-related procurement in the neighbouring country. Export Import Bank of India Exim Bank entered into an agreement on April 11 with Bangladeshs Armed F...

Saudi Arabia's Jubeir says possible to calm situation in Yemen in prelude to settlement - Al-Arabiya

Saudi Arabias Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said there is a possibility of calming the situation in Yemen as a prelude to reaching a settlement in the four-year conflict, Saudi-owned channel Al-Arabiya cited him as sa...

UPDATE 1-Lebanon appeals for import aid; France to hold meeting

Lebanon said on Friday it had asked friendly states to help finance imports of essential goods, as sources said France is planning an international meeting to mobilise support for its former colonys deep economic crisis.Caretaker Prime Mini...

All 4 accused in Hyderabad rape-murder case shot dead: police evokes praise but also concern

All four accused in the rape and murder of a young veterinarian were shot dead by police on Friday during a pre-dawn exchange of fire near Hyderabad, a top police official said, as the killings were largely greeted with praise but also spar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019