Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study predicts marked increase in global calorie requirements

A new study suggests how the actual quantity of food that people would like to eat is likely to change. Researchers worked on the results of the rising index of Body Mass Index (BMI), which evaluates weight in relation to height, and an increasing body height which could lead to a marked increase in global calorie requirements.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 16:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 16:19 IST
Study predicts marked increase in global calorie requirements
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

A new study suggests how the actual quantity of food that people would like to eat is likely to change. Researchers worked on the results of the rising index of Body Mass Index (BMI), which evaluates weight in relation to height, and an increasing body height which could lead to a marked increase in global calorie requirements. The results have been published in the journal PLOS ONE.

In most countries, the average body height and body size are increasing. More needs to be eaten to maintain a higher weight. Development economist Professor Stephan Klasen, from the Faculty of Business and Economics at the University of Gottingen, and his then doctoral student, Lutz Depenbusch, have designed a scenario to investigate how calorie intake could develop between 2010 and 2100. Earlier changes in the Netherlands and Mexico were used as a benchmark. "The developments in these countries are very pronounced," says Depenbusch, "but they do represent a realistic scenario." Even if both BMI and height were to remain constant, global calorie requirements would still increase by more than 60 per cent by 2100 because of population growth.

With rising BMI, as observed in Mexico, and increasing height, as seen in the Netherlands, there would be a further increase of more than 18 per cent. This means the increase in global calorie requirements between 2010 and 2100 would be one third larger, reaching a total increase of nearly 80 per cent. If global food production does not meet this increased need, the researchers fear that this problem will not be controlled by a corresponding decrease in BMI.

While richer people will be able to maintain their eating habits, the poor would suffer greatly from higher prices due to increased demand."This would lead to increased consumption of cheap food, often rich in calories but poor in nutrients," says Depenbusch. "As a result, body weight among the poor would continue to rise alongside malnutrition and poorer health outcomes." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

WB: Several trains cancelled in Katihar division following public agitation against CAA

Due to public agitation following the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, CAA several trains in the Katihar division of Northeast Frontier Railway will remain cancelled on Monday. The Chief Public Relations Officer, Easte...

AchhaGo makes it big at IEAE 2019 AchhaGo launched Smart Living at the IEAE 2019

December 16th, 2019, New Delhi AchhaGo, the retail wing of AchhaCart, has successfully completed the three-day India International Electronics Smart Appliances Expo. The brand launched its concept of smart living, showcased new product an...

Vaping may increase chronic lung disease risk: Study

Use of e-cigarettes may significantly increase a persons risk of developing chronic lung diseases like asthma, bronchitis, and emphysema, according to a study published on Monday. Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco...

RBI saw growth slowdown, acted ahead of time by cutting rates from Feb: Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said the central bank saw economic growth slowdown in February, prompting it to cut rates ahead of the curve and wondered why markets were surprised with the decision to pause rate reduction. Noting th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019