Left Menu
Development News Edition

For first time number of tobacco users declining worldwide: UN health agency

In 2018, there were slightly more than a billion males using tobacco around the world, “over 40 million more than in the year 2000,” he said.

  • UN
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 08:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 08:07 IST
For first time number of tobacco users declining worldwide: UN health agency
This progress proves that national tobacco control measures work, Dr. Krech insisted, citing taxation and controlled smoking areas in public places, and other legislation that prevents children from being exposed to tobacco. Image Credit: Flickr

Two decades of increasing tobacco use around the world are set to go into reverse, UN health experts have predicted, after revealing data indicating that fewer men and boys are smoking than before.

"For the first time the number of tobacco users is declining worldwide", Dr. Ruediger Krech, Director of the Department of Health Promotion at the World Health Organization (WHO), told journalists on Wednesday in Geneva.

In 2018, there were slightly more than a billion males using tobacco around the world, "over 40 million more than in the year 2000," he said. "But now for the first time, we are seeing declines in use, with WHO projecting that there will be at least two million fewer men using tobacco in 2020, and five million less by 2025."

Describing the development as a "powerful shift in the global tobacco epidemic" in view of the fact that more than four in five smokers are male, Dr. Krech explained that it mirrors "consistent reductions" by 100 million women since the turn of the century.

The world still off-track to meet reduction targets

This progress proves that national tobacco control measures work, Dr. Krech insisted, citing taxation and controlled smoking areas in public places, and other legislation that prevents children from being exposed to tobacco.

Showing that tobacco use can be reversed should also give Governments confidence that they can meet the global target of a 30 percent reduction in tobacco use by 2025, the WHO official maintained.

Despite the positive trend, however, the world is not on track to meet this target, he insisted, noting also that more than eight million people die from tobacco use every year - approximately half of its users.

More than seven million of those deaths are from direct tobacco use while around 1.2 million fatalities are non-smokers exposed to second-hand smoke, WHO said.

In addition, most tobacco-related deaths occur in low and middle-income countries, areas that are targets of intensive tobacco industry interference and marketing, the UN agency insisted.

"We cannot be satisfied with a slow decline when over a billion people are still using tobacco," Dr. Krech said. "We must dramatically accelerate tobacco control measures to prevent current and future generations from tobacco use.'

By 2020, WHO projects there will be 10 million fewer tobacco users worldwide, male and female, compared to 2018, and another 27 million less by 2025 - a total of 1.299 billion.

According to WHO's global report on trends in the prevalence of tobacco use 2000-2025, 60 percent of countries have seen declining tobacco use since 2010.

'Turning point': Tedros

Welcoming the development, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the reverse among men as a "turning point" in the fight against tobacco.

Crediting Governments for "being tougher" on the tobacco industry, the WHO chief committed WHO to continue working closely with countries "to maintain this downward trend".

Reductions in global tobacco use demonstrate that when governments introduce and strengthen their comprehensive evidence-based actions, they can protect the well-being of their citizens and communities," Dr. Krech added.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Scottish leader: will consider all options if UK blocks independence vote

Scotlands nationalist government will consider all options if the British government tries to stop it from holding a referendum on Scottish independence, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday. Sturgeons pro-independence, anti-Brex...

Russia's Putin says WADA four-year doping ban 'not justified'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the World Anti-Doping Agencys WADA four-year ban for Russia from international sporting competition over doping was not justified.He said bans should be handed out on an individual, not coll...

UPDATE 1-Ukraine's PrivatBank makes more claims against former owners

Ukraines largest lender PrivatBank, which was nationalised in 2016, said on Thursday it had initiated more legal claims abroad for compensation against its former owners.The bank said in a statement it had started new litigation at the dist...

Sterling finds floor around $1.31 amid renewed worries of a no-deal Brexit

Sterling stabilised on Thursday around 1.31, after giving back all of its post-election gains on fears that Britain may leave the European Union without a trade deal by the end of next year.The British currency had initially surged to above...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019