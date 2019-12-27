Left Menu
Health Minister says Zambia on the brink of attaining milestones on TB, HIV/AIDS, malaria

Dr Chitalu Chilufya was not at all impressed over the performance of Mazabuka General Hospital staff due to dirtiness. Image Credit: Facebook / Dr. Chitalu Chilufya

Zambia's current Minister of Health, Dr Chitalu Chilufya has revealed that the south African country is on the brink of attaining targets of having severe control of HIV/AIDS, reducing tuberculosis and eliminate malaria incidence rate by 2021.

According to him, Zambia is already in the pre-elimination period that is a sure indicator possible to attain the above-mentioned goals. The 47-year-old minister was speaking in Mazabuka during an assessment tour of health service provision in health facilities in Southern Province.

He said that the quality of care is critical for performance improvement and quality assurance, Lusaka Times noted. He even insisted the health service providers to be professional and unbiased in executing their duties.

Dr Chitalu Chilufya was not at all impressed over the performance of Mazabuka General Hospital staff due to dirtiness. He directed the Senior Medical Superintendent Michael Mbelenga to ensure that the hospital is cleaned. He added that this hospital is a centre for viral load testing that could boast over 3,000 viral load cases tested per week.

