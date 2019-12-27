Raj Health Min issues order for proper treatment of children at Kota Hospital

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma has ordered the officials to "ensure proper treatment and due care of children admitted" in the Kota hospital where 10 newborns have died in 48 hours. Meanwhile, an inquiry committee has been constituted to investigate the cause of deaths of the newborn at a hospital in Kota.

"Inquiry committee has been formed. The cause of deaths is yet to be examined. All the issues, relating to cleanliness, facilities, medical equipment, will be looked into," said Vaibhav Galriya, State Health-Education Secretary. Meanwhile, Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed District Collector Kota and Secretary, Health Education Department to conduct a high-level enquiry and apprise Commission about its report at earliest.

As many as 10 newborns have died in 48 hours at a maternal and child hospital in Kota raising alarm for authorities and State government. According to the hospital official, 77 deaths have taken place until now in the month of December (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.