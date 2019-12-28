Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chicken pox outbreak forces migrant shelter to shutter in northern Mexico

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 05:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 05:38 IST
Chicken pox outbreak forces migrant shelter to shutter in northern Mexico
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An outbreak of chicken pox has forced the temporary closure of a shelter housing Central American migrants sent to Mexico from the United States, Mexican authorities said on Friday, as officials sought to contain the highly contagious virus.

The shelter in the northern city of Ciudad Juarez, across the border from El Paso, Texas, closed on Thursday after 72 people, including 69 children, were diagnosed with the virus, officials in Mexico's Chihuahua state said in a statement. Most people infected with chicken pox simply feel unwell — with symptoms including an itchy, blister-like rash, fever, headache and fatigue — but some develop serious complications.

The Ciudad Juarez facility, which houses nearly 800 people awaiting court dates in the United States, is part of a network of shelters in Mexico that the Trump administration has used to enforce its policy of sending mostly Central American migrants south of the border while their asylum cases are pending. The shelter, which is run by Mexico's federal government, did not respond to a request for comment.

A federal official said the virus was spread by a Honduran girl returned to Mexico by the U.S. government under Washington's Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) policy, Mexico's El Diario newspaper reported. Health officials in Chihuahua said the virus has been contained and fewer than 50 people remain ill. Many migrants are being vaccinated, particularly vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses.

The chicken pox outbreak is the biggest such incident in Ciudad Juarez since this year's introduction of MPP, also known as the "Remain in Mexico" policy. Disease outbreaks such as mumps, measles and chicken pox have also occurred in migrant detention facilities in the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

JSPL Foundation wins Grow Care India CSR award in platinum category

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha govt approves 5 investment proposals worth Rs 922 crore

The Odisha Government on Friday approved five investment proposals of worth Rs 922 crore in sectors including tourism and steel which would provide employment to 2,650 people in the state. The proposals were approved in the State Level Sing...

'Paanch saal Delhi behaal, ab nahi chahiye Kejriwal': BJP's counter to AAP slogan for Delhi polls

Raising the campaign pitch for Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has unveiled its slogan Paanch saal Delhi behaal, ab nahi chahiye Kejriwal to counter the ruling Aam Aadmi Partys Acche beete paanch saal, lage raho Kej...

NASA's Mars 2020 rover set to hunt Martian fossils, scout for manned missions

A NASA robotic rover is nearing completion ahead of a journey next year to search for evidence of past life on Mars and lay the groundwork for the space agencys mission to send humans into deep space.The U.S. space agency on Friday showed o...

Gujarat: Man gets death penalty for rape, murder of 3-year-old girl

The Gujarat High Court on Friday has given a death penalty to a man for raping and murdering a 3-year-old.Accused Anil Surendra Singh Yadav was awarded death penalty. He sexually assaulted a 3-year-old girl and murdered him later, Advocate ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019