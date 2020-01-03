Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan Health Minister blames previous BJP govt for shortage of beds in Kota hospital

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Friday blamed the previous BJP-led government in the state for the shortage of beds at a Kotal Hospital, where 105 children have lost their lives.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kota (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 20:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 20:47 IST
Rajasthan Health Minister blames previous BJP govt for shortage of beds in Kota hospital
Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma talking to reporters in Kota on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Friday blamed the previous BJP-led government in the state for the shortage of beds at a Kotal Hospital, where 105 children have lost their lives. "It is unfortunate that the people who are raising issues that there are two children on one bed at the Kota hospital, they were in power for five years. 60 beds had been approved for the hospital in the year 2012. Where have they gone? Who is going to answer?" Sharma told reporters here.

He said that the Congress government in the state had sanctioned 120 beds, of which 60 were for Pediatrics, for the hospital in the year 2012. "However, when the government changed, only Rs 1.7 crore out of Rs 5 crores were released for the same. If the entire sum of the funds had been approved, the hospital would not have had to put two children on one bed," Sharma said.

"Nevertheless, arrangements for a centralised oxygen system will soon be finalised and ventilator and nebulisers will be made available to the hospital. The hospital administration has sufficient funds. If more money is required, it will be sanctioned by the state government," he added. Sharma, who visited the hospital today, said that he discussed all the issues with the administration and assured that all the requirements of the hospital will be fulfilled before January 15.

According to officials, as many as 105 children have died at the hospital in over a month's time. A three-member state government committee of doctors, which was sent to investigate the matter on December 23 and 24, had found that the hospital is short of beds and required improvement. The committee, however, had given a clean chit to doctors for any lapses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan: Minister Pratap Singh blames Kota hospital staff for infant deaths

Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh on Friday blamed staff of the government hospital in Kota, where more than 100 infants died in December last year. We believe that it is the responsibility of the hospital, doctors and nurses to control the d...

FACTBOX-Key ministers in Austria's incoming coalition government

Austrias conservative Peoples Party OVP led by Sebastian Kurz has struck a coalition deal with the Greens, paving the way for Kurzs return to power and the left-wing Greens to enter into government for the first time. Below are profiles of ...

Why was Raj govt not alert on deaths in Kota hospital: Irani

In the wake of death of more than 100 infants at a Kota hospital in December, Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday accused the Rajasthan government of not being alert despite the death toll crossing 900 last year. The Women and Child Devel...

World cannot afford another war in Gulf: UN chief Guterres

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday cautioned that the world cannot afford another war in the Gulf, following the killing of Irans top military commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike. Voicing deep concern over escalation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020