UN Support Office in Somalia provides lab, medical equipment to AMISOM

A health facility operated by the African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM) in (Somalia's capital city) Mogadishu has received medical equipment by the United Nations Support Office in Somalia.

Dr Roberts Onebunne, the Chief Medical Officer at the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) recently handed over the laboratory and theatre equipment with an objective to enable the medical facility to deliver improved services. The Commanding Officer of the hospital, Capt. Gideon Nuwagira received the equipment at a function that was officiated by the AMISOM Deputy Force in charge of Operations and Plans, Major General Nakibus Lakara.

He added that the provision of quality medical services is critical for the welfare and morale of the troops. He also urged medical personnel at the facility to extend medical services to residents of Mogadishu as part of a humanitarian mandate. "In a war environment, we expect casualties and to keep the morale of the troops high, you must handle those casualties very well," he told.

UNSOS even provides crucial technical support to ensure the efficiency and longevity of equipment. Brig Richard Otto, the Commander of the AMISOM Ugandan contingent expressed gratitude for the donation and hoped that provision of medical services would be greatly improved.

"We appreciate your support, and I know that the additional containers bearing various medical equipment will take this hospital to a different height," Brig Richard Otto opined.

