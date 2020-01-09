Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cigarette smoking may damage mental health too: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 15:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 15:29 IST
Cigarette smoking may damage mental health too: Study

Cigarette smoking may not only be harmful to the lungs but also lead to poor mental health, according to a study. The researchers from Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Israel surveyed more than 2,000 students enrolled at Serbian universities with differing socio-political and economic environments.

The study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, found that students who smoked had rates of clinical depression that were twice to three times higher than did their non-smoking peers. At the University of Pristina, 14 per cent of smokers suffered from depression as opposed to four per cent of their non-smoking peers, the researchers said.

At Belgrade University the numbers were 19 per cent to 11 per cent, respectively, they said. Students who smoked also had higher rates of depressive symptoms, and lower mental health scores such as vitality and social functioning than did non-smoking students, according to the researchers.

"Our study adds to the growing body of evidence that smoking and depression are closely linked," said Professor Hagai Levine from Hebrew University of Jerusalem. "While it may be too early to say that smoking causes depression, tobacco does appear to have an adverse effect on our mental health," Levine said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon issues travel ban on Ghosn: judicial source

Lebanon issued a travel ban against former car magnate Carlos Ghosn Thursday, a judicial source said, after investigators questioned him about an Interpol red notice of financial misconduct charges in Japan.The state prosecution issued a tr...

UPDATE 3-Tesco outstrips retail rivals with Christmas sales rise

Tesco, Britains biggest supermarket group, rode out a subdued Christmas to lift UK sales by 0.1, enough to beat its main rivals amid the toughest high street conditions in years. Chief Executive Dave Lewis said Tescos UK stores delivered th...

Malaysia's attorney-general drops sex-video case; minister denounces plot

Malaysias attorney general on Thursday declined to prosecute anyone linked to a series of leaked videos purportedly showing the economic affairs minister having sex with a man. The minister, Azmin Ali, had denied links to the videos first c...

AP CM launches Rs 6,318 cr 'Amma Vodi' scheme for indigent

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched his governments flagship programme Amma Vodi scheme meant to support lakhs of poor and needy mothers to educate their children. Marking the launch, Reddy pressed a bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020