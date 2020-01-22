Left Menu
A team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday carried an ill pregnant woman on a cot for at least 6 km through the jungles of Padeda village in Bijapur district to help her reach the hospital.

CRPF team carry pregnant woman on cot for 6 km through jungles to reach hospital
CRPF carried a pregnant woman on a cot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday carried an ailing pregnant woman on a cot for at least 6 km through the jungles of Padeda village in Bijapur district to help her reach the hospital. The CRPF was patrolling in the deep jungles of Padeda village as a regular exercise to enquire about the well being of villagers when they were informed about the pregnant woman, who was not feeling well.

The villagers who have confidence in the troops on account of their regular visits told the Coy Commander Avinash Rai about the poor health condition of the pregnant woman. Wasting no time, the company commander along with his team consisting of first aid experts reached the house of the woman named Boodi. After reaching there, the team learned that the woman was about to deliver a baby and required immediate medical attention.

There was no medical health center in the vicinity as the village is located in a remote region. To add to the difficulty, no vehicle could reach the area due to a lack of roads. But, the team was not discouraged by the existing difficulty. Instead, the CRPF team quickly lifted the lady on a cot (like a palanquin) and carried her on their shoulder for more than 6 km. When they reached the road head, they made arrangements for sending the lady to District Hospital Bijapur in a vehicle. (ANI)

