Cyberbullying triggers childhood trauma, depression

A team of researchers had found that children who had been cyberbullied had significantly higher severity of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, than those who were not bullied.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 08:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 08:28 IST
Assessments for childhood trauma should also be included while assessing cyberbullying.. Image Credit: ANI

A team of researchers had found that children who had been cyberbullied had significantly higher severity of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, than those who were not bullied. Cyberbullying has a great impact on triggering symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and depression in young people who were inpatients at an adolescent psychiatric hospital.

The study was published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. The co-author of the paper, Dr. Philip D. Harvey, Ph.D., professor of psychiatry and behavioural sciences at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine said: "Even against a backdrop of emotional challenges in the kids we studied, we noted cyberbullying had an adverse impact. It's real and should be assessed."

"Cyberbullying is possibly more pernicious than other forms of bullying because of its reach," he said. The study suggested that children who have a history of being abused were more likely to be cyberbullied. This lead to the take that, assessments for childhood trauma should also be included while assessing cyberbullying.

Likewise, children who report being cyberbullied should be assessed for a history of childhood trauma. Dr Harvey further continued: "The bullying can be viral and persistent. To really be bullying, it has to be personal - a directly negative comment attempting to make the person feel bad."

A detailed study on cyberbullying confirmed some of the major facts of cyberbullying, that includes being regularly online on social media weren't the factors of cyberbullying. The major stress was on the fact that adolescents who have been bullied in the past had a higher risk of being bullied again

The study was conducted at a suburban psychiatric hospital in Westchester County, New York, that asked participants to complete two childhood trauma questionnaires and a cyberbullying questionnaire. The result showed that twenty per cent of participants were cyberbullied within the last two months before their admission. Half of the participants were bullied by text messages and a half on Facebook. Transmitted pictures or videos, Instagram, instant messages and chat rooms were other cyberbullying vehicles.

The results led Dr. Harvey to encourage psychologists, psychiatrists and other counsellors to frequently ask young people if they were abused or traumatised when they were younger. (ANI)

