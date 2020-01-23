UK says no positive coronavirus tests, keeping situation under review
There have been no positive tests for a new coronavirus in Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday responding to reports that four patients were being tested in Scottish hospitals.
"These measures are purely precautionary and nobody has tested positive," the spokesman said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
