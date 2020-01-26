Left Menu
Jharkhand Health dept issues 'advisory' for coronavirus

  • PTI
  • Ranchi
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 10:28 IST
The Jharkhand Health Department has issued an advisory to all districts and health institutions in the state to stay alert and report any suspected case of Coronavirus. The department has sent 'reporting formats' issued by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) to all the districts and health institutions to report any suspected case of Coronavirus, an official release said.

The advisory also asked them to continuously monitor any suspected case of Coronavirus for 28 days, said an official release quoting Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni. Kulkarni said that officials of all the districts and health institutions have been told about the advisory, standard operating procedures and updates issued by the Union Health and Family Welfare department.

Media reports on the disease are being monitored, he said on Saturday after a review meeting with health officials. The death toll in the deadly new coronavirus in China rose to 56 on Sunday with confirmed cases of viral affliction reaching 1,975 and 324 of them being critical.

