Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada hospital says it has confirmed case of deadly virus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Toronto
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 15:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 15:24 IST
Canada hospital says it has confirmed case of deadly virus

Toronto, Jan 26 (AP) A Toronto hospital said Saturday it has a confirmed case of the deadly virus from China, Canada's first. Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre said it is “caring for a patient who has a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China.”

Officials said the man is his 50s and recently flew from Wuhan, China to Guangzhou, China and then on to Toronto on January 23. "He really wasn't in Toronto very long. He wasn't feeling well. I think he was at home and the people that live with him are in self isolation," said Dr Barbara Yaffe, Ontario's Associated Chief Medical Officer.

The outbreak of the new virus originated in China, where it has killed 56 people, and has spread worldwide. Australia and Malaysia reported their first cases Saturday — four each —and Japan, its third.

France confirmed three cases Friday, the first in Europe, and the US identified its second, a woman in Chicago who had returned from China. In Canada, while the case has been confirmed by a test in Toronto, officials said it has yet to complete separate testing by the federal government's National Collaborating Centre for Infectious Diseases in Winnipeg.

The illness will officially be fully confirmed once it completes that testing. Dr. David Williams, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, said they are 95 per cent sure it is the virus.

"This is the first presumptive confirmed case," said Williams. “While we are convinced our tests do demonstrate positivity there is confirmation at the national medical laboratory in Winnipeg and once that is done is is a fully confirmed case.”

The man is now in stable condition in isolation. He was admitted to hospital a day after his flight to Toronto. Mayor John Tory said health officials say the risk to the public is low.

Coronaviruses cause diseases ranging from the common cold to SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome. SARS first infected people in southern China in late 2002 and spread to more than two dozen countries, killing nearly 800 including 44 Canadians.

Toronto was hit hard by the outbreak. The Chinese government initially tried to conceal the severity of the SARS epidemic, but its cover-up was exposed by a high-ranking physician. (AP) IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Curran confident of series victory over South Africa

Fast bowler Sam Curran said England are confident of bowling out South Africa in the final test to seal a memorable 3-1 series victory on Monday.England have set the struggling home side a stiff 466-run victory target to level the series, a...

Lightning look to continue winning ways against Stars

The Tampa Bay Lightnings nine-day break has come to a close, and coach Jon Cooper said he feels his team survived its toughest test of the season. We knew from Christmas to the All-Star break was going to be a grind for us, Cooper said. We ...

Navy's Comm Jyotin Raina awarded Nao Sena Medal for operational preparedness post Pulwama

Commodore Jyotin Raina of the Indian Navy has been awarded the Nao Sena Medal gallantry for ensuring that the Western Fleet was ready to meet operational tasks within a very rapid time frame post the Pulwama attack in February last year, th...

Defence resumes in key impeachment week; Dems seek witnesses

President Donald Trumps impeachment trial enters a pivotal week as his defense team resumes its case and senators face a critical vote on whether to hear witnesses or proceed directly to a vote that is widely expected to end in his acquitta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020