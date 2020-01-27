Coronavirus: Three persons under observation in Hyderabad

Three persons, who had travelled to China but do not have symptoms of the novel Coronavirus, were under observation of medical authorities here, sources said. The three approached the authorities in view of spread of the virus in China and they were admitted to the state-run Institute of Tropical Diseases (Fever hospital) in the city, medical sources said.

However, two of them have since been discharged after being advised to stay put at home, they said. Follow up measures would be taken vis-a-vis the duo.

The sources also said two samples sent earlier tested negative and there were none pending for outcome. The Fever hospital has isolation wards for providing medical care as part of measures to deal with the virus, the sources added..

