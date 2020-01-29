Left Menu
Development News Edition

Homeopathy and Unani effective in prevention of novel coronavirus infections: AYUSH ministry

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 19:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 19:17 IST
Homeopathy and Unani effective in prevention of novel coronavirus infections: AYUSH ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The AYUSH Ministry on Wednesday issued an advisory and recommended that homeopathic and unani medicine could be effective in the prevention of novel coronavirus (nCoV) infections which claimed over 100 lives in China. It also mentioned some Ayurvedic practices which can help recess the symptoms of the respiratory tract in possible coronavirus infected cases.

"The Ministry of AYUSH is issuing the advisory as a preventive measure and not claiming to be a piece of treatment advice for the nCoV infection. The Research Councils under Ministry of AYUSH are involved in various public health activities and provide lifestyle advocacies from time to time for the general public," the ministry said in a statement. On Tuesday, the scientific advisory board of the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), under the Ministry of AYUSH, discussed ways to prevent the nCoV infection through homeopathy.

It recommended that homeopathic medicine Arsenicum album 30 could be taken empty stomach daily for three days as preventive medicine against the infection. The dose should be repeated after one month in case the nCoV infection prevails in the community, the advisory said, adding that the same has also been advised for prevention of influenza-like illness.

It also suggests some Ayurvedic practices and medicines, Unani drug decoctions and home remedies which can be useful in the prevention of nCoV infection. The advisory suggests general hygienic measures for the prevention of air-borne infections such as washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

The ministry has advised covering face while coughing or sneezing and preferably using an N95 mask while traveling or working in public places to avoid droplet transmissions. "If you suspect Corona Viral infection, wear a mask and contact your nearest hospital immediately," the advisory said.

It also recommended prophylactic measures/immunomodulatory drugs as per Ayurvedic practices and taking measures to strengthen the immune system through a healthy diet and lifestyle practices. Novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes. The virus has killed 132 people and affected at least 6,000 in China and is a novel strain not seen before.

It has emerged from a seafood and animal market in Wuhan city and is suspected to have spread as far as the United States. In India, many people are under observation in hospitals for suspected coronavirus infection, including in Maharashtra, Goa, Odisha and the national capital. People returning to the country after visiting China are being regularly screened for the deadly virus at airports across the country.

According to the World Health Organisation, the common symptoms of the novel coronavirus strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 16-WHO to reconsider declaring global emergency as China virus evacuations begin

Foreign governments flew their citizens out of the epicentre of Chinas coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday, as the number of deaths jumped to 133 and the World Health Organization voiced grave concern about person-to-person spread in three ot...

UPDATE 1-France confirms fifth case of infection with coronavirus

France has confirmed a fifth case of infection by the new coronavirus from China, the French health minister said on Wednesday, adding the patient was the daughter of an 80-year-old man already hospitalized with the disease.Agnes Buzyn also...

UPDATE 1-Suspected Islamist militants kill at least 30 in Congo - local officials

Suspected Islamist militants killed at least 30 people overnight in attacks on villages in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, local officials and civil society leaders said on Wednesday.Four villages were raided by the Allied Dem...

U.N. says offices in Geneva, Vienna targeted by 'well-resourced' cyberattack last year

The United Nations said on Wednesday that its offices in Geneva and Vienna were targeted by an apparently well-resourced cyber attack in the middle of last year that exposed lists of user accounts, but that the damage had been contained. Ge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020