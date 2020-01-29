Homeopathy and Unani effective in prevention of novel coronavirus infections: AYUSH ministry

The AYUSH Ministry on Wednesday issued an advisory and recommended that homeopathic and unani medicine could be effective in the prevention of novel coronavirus (nCoV) infections which claimed over 100 lives in China. It also mentioned some Ayurvedic practices which can help recess the symptoms of the respiratory tract in possible coronavirus infected cases.

"The Ministry of AYUSH is issuing the advisory as a preventive measure and not claiming to be a piece of treatment advice for the nCoV infection. The Research Councils under Ministry of AYUSH are involved in various public health activities and provide lifestyle advocacies from time to time for the general public," the ministry said in a statement. On Tuesday, the scientific advisory board of the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), under the Ministry of AYUSH, discussed ways to prevent the nCoV infection through homeopathy.

It recommended that homeopathic medicine Arsenicum album 30 could be taken empty stomach daily for three days as preventive medicine against the infection. The dose should be repeated after one month in case the nCoV infection prevails in the community, the advisory said, adding that the same has also been advised for prevention of influenza-like illness.

It also suggests some Ayurvedic practices and medicines, Unani drug decoctions and home remedies which can be useful in the prevention of nCoV infection. The advisory suggests general hygienic measures for the prevention of air-borne infections such as washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

The ministry has advised covering face while coughing or sneezing and preferably using an N95 mask while traveling or working in public places to avoid droplet transmissions. "If you suspect Corona Viral infection, wear a mask and contact your nearest hospital immediately," the advisory said.

It also recommended prophylactic measures/immunomodulatory drugs as per Ayurvedic practices and taking measures to strengthen the immune system through a healthy diet and lifestyle practices. Novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes. The virus has killed 132 people and affected at least 6,000 in China and is a novel strain not seen before.

It has emerged from a seafood and animal market in Wuhan city and is suspected to have spread as far as the United States. In India, many people are under observation in hospitals for suspected coronavirus infection, including in Maharashtra, Goa, Odisha and the national capital. People returning to the country after visiting China are being regularly screened for the deadly virus at airports across the country.

According to the World Health Organisation, the common symptoms of the novel coronavirus strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

