Coronavirus: Special ward opened in Madurai govt hospital

As a precautionary measure in the backdrop of Coronavirus outbreak in China, a special ward was set up at the Government Rajaji Hospital here on Wednesday, authorities said. The ward will have eight beds while two lung specialists, two PG students and general physicians would be part of a team that would be in-charge of it.

The ward has been set up as a precautionary measure at the hospital, they said. Thermal screening of passengers arriving from China is being carried out at various airports across the country as part of precautionary measures and hundreds of people remain under observation in many states though there was no detection of novel coronavirus case.

So far in Tamil Nadu, eight people have been advised against mingling with public for 28 days after they arrived from China at the Coimbatore airport. However, none of them showed any symptoms of the virus that has so far claimed 132 lives in China..

