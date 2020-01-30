Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-What do we know about the new coronavirus?

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 06:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 03:33 IST
FACTBOX-What do we know about the new coronavirus?
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A new coronavirus that has killed more than 130 people in China is spreading to other countries, alarming health experts. Here is some of what we know - and don't know - about the virus:

WHERE DID THE VIRUS COME FROM? The virus is believed to have originated late last year in a food market in the Chinese city of Wuhan that was illegally selling wildlife. Health experts think it may have originated in bats and then passed to humans, possibly via another animal species.

The World Health Organization (WHO) was alerted to several cases of pneumonia in Wuhan at the end of December. Chinese authorities confirmed they had identified a new virus a week later. HOW DANGEROUS IS IT?

The new virus, identified by scientists as 2019-nCoV, is a coronavirus, a family of viruses that include the common cold and more serious diseases such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). Coronavirus infections have a wide range of symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, and breathing difficulties.

It is unclear how deadly the new virus is. Although severe cases can cause pneumonia and death, there may be many cases of milder disease going undetected. Many of those who have died had pre-existing medical conditions or were elderly, those with weakened immune systems. HOW IS IT TRANSMITTED AND HOW CAN IT BE PREVENTED?

The new coronavirus can be transmitted from person to person, although it is not clear how easily that happens. Most cases so far are in people who have been in Wuhan, family members of those infected, or medical workers. Transmission is most likely through close contact with an infected person via particles in the air from coughing or sneezing, or by someone touching an infected person or object with the virus on it and then touching their mouth, nose or eyes.

In order to reduce the likelihood of transmission, the WHO recommends that people frequently wash their hands, cover their mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing, and avoid close contact with those who are sick. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those who develop symptoms such as coughing and fever who have been in China in the last 14 days should call ahead to a healthcare professional to establish if they need to be tested.

WHERE HAS IT SPREAD TO SO FAR? All but around 70 of the more than 6,000 cases so far identified have been in China, mostly in and around Wuhan. The other countries with confirmed cases include Australia, Cambodia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, the UAE, the United States, and Vietnam.

The WHO is looking very closely at cases of person-to-person transmission outside of Wuhan, which would suggest that it may have the potential to spread further. WHAT ARE AUTHORITIES DOING?

The Chinese government has put Wuhan into virtual quarantine to try and stop the spread of the virus. A number of foreign governments have advised against non-essential travel to China and have begun flying their citizens out of Wuhan. IS THIS LIKE SARS?

The new virus is a strain of coronavirus, like SARS, which killed nearly 800 people globally in 2002 and 2003. Unlike SARS, which also originated in China, it is believed the new virus can spread during the incubation period of one to 14 days, possibly before an infected person is showing symptoms.

So far, the new virus does not appear to be as deadly as SARS, but there have been more cases overall. (Compiled by Alex Richardson and Rosalba O'Brien; Edited by Bill Berkrot)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kenin crashes Barty party as Djokovic, Federer blockbuster looms

Melbourne, Jan 30 AFP Unheralded American Sofia Kenin stunned world number one Ashleigh Barty to end home hopes at the Australian Open on Thursday, as Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic prepared for the 50th instalment of their great tennis r...

Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne collaborating with Amazon on animated series 'The Hospital'

Amazon Studios is developing an animated dark comic series The Hospital, to be executive produced by Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolphs banner Animal Pictures. Cirocco Dunlap, who worked as a supervising producer on Lyonnes critically-acclaim...

I will go to Ayodhya to construct Babri Masjid, says Abu Azmi's son

Farhan Azmi, son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, has said that if Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will go to Ayodhya then he along with other members of Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government will also go there for constructing Babri Masjid. ...

Lillard's triple-double carries Trail Blazers past Rockets

Damian Lillard recorded 36 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 125-112 victory over the visiting Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Lillard made six 3-pointers to ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020