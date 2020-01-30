Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan hopefully has time to build virus defences before Olympics - professor

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 15:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 15:06 IST
Japan hopefully has time to build virus defences before Olympics - professor
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Vaccines against a coronavirus that has killed 170 people in China probably won't be ready by the start of the Tokyo Summer Olympics, a professor who looked at health risks ahead of the Games said, adding that he hoped that there was enough time to build defences.

Koji Wada, professor of public health at the International University of Health and Welfare in Tokyo, co-authored a paper in 2018 that looked at health risks from the influx of visitors to the 2020 Games in July. The spread of measles, rubella and other vaccine-preventable diseases was seen at the time as the most likely risk, according to the report, along with food and waterborne illnesses.

Wada said he hoped there was enough time to learn more about the coronavirus and how it spreads. "We may have more information about the risk of infection and the risk of severity of getting the virus, so we can prepare," Wada told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday. "So we can have some precautions for infection control... but I hope we can conduct the Tokyo Olympics as scheduled."

Two of three Japanese people evacuated from China and found to be infected with the new virus had not shown symptoms, Japan's health ministry said on Thursday, adding to worry about the dangers of the fast-spreading virus. Fears of disease outbreaks have clouded recent Olympics. The mosquito-borne Zika virus threatened the start of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, while the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver were overshadowed by the H1N1 swine flu pandemic. Dozens fell ill in an outbreak of norovirus ahead of South Korea's Pyeongchang Winter Games two years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Travel from China naturally dropping off in light of coronavirus -U.S. Health Secretary

U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said on Thursday that travel from China has naturally dropped off since the discovery of a new coronavirus, amid airlines canceling flights and the U.S. State Department issuing strict travel warnings, but al...

What do we know about the new coronavirus? Is this like SARS? How dangerous is it?

A new coronavirus that has killed 170 people in China is spreading to other countries, alarming health experts. Here is some of what we know - and dont know - about the virusWHERE DID THE VIRUS COME FROMThe virus is believed to have origina...

Taekwondo-Iran's Zolghadri moves to Bulgaria to pursue Olympic dream

Iranian taekwondo competitor Farzad Zolghadri said on Thursday he intends to represent Bulgaria at this summers Tokyo Olympics, adding his move has nothing to do with politics and is motivated purely by improving his chances of success. Zol...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Irish government backs rescue package for governing body

Irelands government agreed on Thursday to support a financial rescue package for the Football Association of Ireland, including restoration and doubling of its state funding that it said would ensure Irish soccer has a secure future. The FA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020