Coronavirus: Two China-returned students quarantined

Two students who returned from China in the last few days were admitted to the government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Holkar Hospital at Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Friday for suspected coronavirus infection, officials said. One of the students is a 22-year-old woman hailing from Indore, who is studying medicine in Wuhan, the city in China which is at the centre of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The other is a 21-year-old male medical student hailing from Khargone district of the state, health department officials said. As both developed fever and cough, the doctors admitted them to an isolation ward set up for suspected coronavirus patients at the Holkar Hospital.

Their samples would be sent to the National Institute of Virology at Pune for testing, said Dr P S Thakkar, hospital superintendent.

