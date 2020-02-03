Left Menu
China-returned medical student admitted to Odisha hospital

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 16:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 15:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In the second case of suspected coronavirus in Odisha, a woman pursuing medical studies in China has been admitted in a government hospital in Cuttack. The woman was admitted at SCB Medical College and hospital, Cuttack, on Sunday with fever, a symptom associated with novel coronavirus, officials said.

Along with her husband, she had come to Odisha from Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak in the neighboring country on January 19 to attend a marriage function. She was lodged in a separate ward of the hospital, an official said, adding her condition is stable.

This is the second such case in the state after another medical student from Phulbani, who returned from China, was admitted in the same hospital on January 31. He had developed cold and cough after returning from China on January 11.

SCBMCH emergency officer Dr B N Maharana said, "The condition of the patient is stable. We have kept her in an isolated ward after she developed a fever. Her husband is currently under surveillance. "As she came from Wuhan city, we are giving her priority," the officer said, adding that her swab and blood samples will be sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Pune for tests.

Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Prof C B K Mohanty said, "A total of four swab and blood samples of five persons, including the medico from Phulbnai, have been sent to NIV, Pune and four have tested negative for nCoV. "We are waiting for the test reports of the medico," he said.

The state government has set up a special ward with 74 beds, and an ICU at the SCB Medical College. "So far there has been no confirmed case of coronavirus in Odisha," Mohanty said.

The state government has appealed to people to keep in home isolation, persons who have recently returned from China, Honk Kong, Thailand, and Singapore. The Regional Medical Research Centre in Bhubaneswar on Monday imparted training to paramedical staff from across the state on how to collect swab and blood samples of persons with suspected nCoV.

"Our priority is to train the paramedics as to how to keep themselves safe and collect samples from suspected persons. Each paramedical staff is being provided with a personal kit to protect themselves against coronavirus," said RMRC director Sanghamitra Pati. The state government has also issued an advisory for proper screening of people coming from China and other such countries.

The health department has issued four telephone numbers, 0674-2390466, 9439994857, 9439991221, 9437040564, and requested people to immediately inform the authorities if they come across any person who has recently returned from China, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore. The health officials will conduct a thorough test of people returning from the four countries and take follow-up action without delay, an official release said.

