Sonia Gandhi being treated for stomach infection: Gangraram Hospital

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who underwent medical tests after being admitted to Gangraram Hospital here on Sunday, is being treated for stomach infection, the hospital said on Monday. "Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted on February 2, has undergone medical tests. She has been found to be suffering from stomach infection and is being treated for the same," said Dr DS Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi.

Accompanied by her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress president visited the Gangaram hospital on Sunday after she complained of uneasiness. she was admitted to the hospital for further check ups. The Congress president did not attend the Union Budget presentation in Parliament on Saturday. However, she was present on the first day of Parliament's Budget session on Friday and led the party's protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Parliament House premises.

