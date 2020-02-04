Left Menu
Development News Edition

North Korea making 'all-out efforts' to guard against virus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 13:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 13:14 IST
North Korea making 'all-out efforts' to guard against virus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

North Korea said Tuesday it was mobilizing 30,000 health workers everyday in its "all-out efforts" to guard against the spread of a virus from neighboring China. North Korea hasn't reported any case of the new coronavirus, but some experts say an epidemic in North Korea could be dire because of its chronic lack of medical supplies and poor health care infrastructure.

Authorities were redoubling border inspections and conducting screenings and medical surveillance on those who return from overseas business trips, the North's main Rodong Sinmun newspaper said. It said the 30,000 workers are examining and monitoring residents and trying to inform North Korean people about how dangerous the virus is, how it spreads and what precautionary steps they should take.

The virus has killed 425 people in China and one each in Hong Kong and the Philippines. More than 20,000 cases have been confirmed, with at least 180 beyond mainland China. North Korea shares a long, porous border with China, its last major diplomatic ally and aid benefactor. Tens of thousands of North Korean workers were believed to be working in China before a U.N. order for Beijing to send them back home expired last month. It wasn't unknown how many of them have returned home.

The newspaper said research centers and pharmaceutical factories were working to develop and produce drugs, test kits, disinfectants and other medical supplies and government ministries were prioritizing quarantine efforts. North Korea has also banned foreign tourists, reduced flights and suspended operations at a liaison office it has jointly run with South Korea located just north of the inter-Korean border. South Korea on Tuesday reported its 16th case of the virus.

North Korea took similar tough quarantine measures during the 2002-03 spread of SARS, which also began in China. North Korea didn't report any SARS case there, according to the South Korean government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Apex court Secretary General informs SC process of installing infrastructure for live streaming of court proceedings has already started.

Apex court Secretary General informs SC process of installing infrastructure for live streaming of court proceedings has already started....

Senior IPS officer Rajendra Prasad Meena appointed Delhi's Southeast DCP by EC

Senior police officer Rajendra Prasad Meena has been appointed the Deputy Commissioner of Police Southeast by the Election Commission, officials said on Tuesday. Rajendra Prasad Meena, currently serving as the Additional Deputy Commissioner...

Released Rs 3,520 cr in last two years to states under AB-PMJAY: Health Minister

The Health Ministry has released Rs 3,520 crore in last two years to states under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed Parliament on Tuesday. Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, Vardhan said the reasons for ...

No document to be collected during NPR exercise: Govt

The government on Tuesday made it clear that no document will be collected during the updation of the National Population Register NPR and providing Aadhaar number during the exercise is only voluntary. The government is in discussion with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020