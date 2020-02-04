Poojary prays for Sonia's health

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister B Janaradhan Poojary on Tuesday visited Lord Gokarnanath temple at Kudroli and the Dargah at Ullal to offer special prayers for the health of AICC president Sonia Gandhi. Poojary, who has not been keeping well for the last few months, told reporters at the Kudroli shrine that the Gandhi family had been devotees of the temple since long.

Sonia Gandhi had initiated the shrine's centenary programmes in 2012. He said he has prayed the Lord to give her good health and long life.

Poojary later went to Ullal Dargah to pray for the Congress chief, who is undergoing treatment for stomach infection at a hospital in Delhi..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

